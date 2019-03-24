Funeral service for Dr. Cynthia Ann Gillespie will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the Cooper Baptist Church in Leesville with the Rev. Edgar Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the Cooper Cemetery under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.

Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, and from 8 a.m. until service time Wednesday in the church.

Dr. Gillespie was a native of Pennsylvania, but had made Vernon Parish her home. She was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where she served her country proudly. She received her undergraduate degree from Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia. She earned her Doctorate at Northwestern State University. She served as Assistant Principal and Principal of Pickering High School before moving to Director of Curriculum at the Vernon Parish School Board. After several years as the Director of Curriculum she was appointed as the Superintendent of Vernon Parish Schools, where she served until her retirement. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Cooper Baptist Church. She served for many years on the Board of Directors for the Rapides Foundation, and was very active in many charitable organizations.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Gillespie; one brother, David Gillespie; one niece, Rhonda Brown.

Cindy is survived by her three sisters, Roberta Brown of Elwood City, Pa., Donna Kelly and husband Tim of Elwood City, Pa., Amy Ferrese and her husband Joe of Mars, Pa.; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, and a host of dear, wonderful friends.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cooper Baptist Church Life Center Fund. Published in American Press on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary