Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Cynthia Emmons
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Moss Bluff, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Moss Bluff, LA
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Green Oak Cemetery
Kinder, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Emmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Dawn Emmons


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Dawn Emmons Obituary
MOSS BLUFF – Cynthia "Cindy" Dawn (Savant) Emmons was born Feb. 5, 1959, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Lee Vernon "Bubby" and Alice (Hebert) Savant. She arrived at the end of her earthly journey on August 8, 2019, in Leesburg, Florida.
Cindy loved many outdoor activities, including gardening, camping, going to the beach, boating, and riding motorcycles. She also loved dancing, visiting family and friends, and made wonderful traditional Louisiana dishes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon (Wilder) Gill; brother, Ronald "Ronny" Savant; and son, Michael Eugene Emmons.
Survivors include her loving fiancé, Clarence "Bud" George, her sister and brother, Patty (Wilder) Persons and Kenneth "Kenny" Savant, all of Leesburg, Florida; daughter, Joanna (Emmons) Summers, of Ponca City, Oklahoma; son, Tim Emmons, and wife Heather, of Ragley, Louisiana; son, Charles "Charlie" Anderson, of Cumberland, Georgia; daughter, Sarah (Emmons) Eldridge, and husband Bobby, of Kingwood, Texas; son, Chris Savant, and wife Brittney, of Longville, Louisiana; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Cindy at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at Green Oak Cemetery, in Kinder, Louisiana.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now