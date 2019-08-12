|
MOSS BLUFF – Cynthia "Cindy" Dawn (Savant) Emmons was born Feb. 5, 1959, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Lee Vernon "Bubby" and Alice (Hebert) Savant. She arrived at the end of her earthly journey on August 8, 2019, in Leesburg, Florida.
Cindy loved many outdoor activities, including gardening, camping, going to the beach, boating, and riding motorcycles. She also loved dancing, visiting family and friends, and made wonderful traditional Louisiana dishes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon (Wilder) Gill; brother, Ronald "Ronny" Savant; and son, Michael Eugene Emmons.
Survivors include her loving fiancé, Clarence "Bud" George, her sister and brother, Patty (Wilder) Persons and Kenneth "Kenny" Savant, all of Leesburg, Florida; daughter, Joanna (Emmons) Summers, of Ponca City, Oklahoma; son, Tim Emmons, and wife Heather, of Ragley, Louisiana; son, Charles "Charlie" Anderson, of Cumberland, Georgia; daughter, Sarah (Emmons) Eldridge, and husband Bobby, of Kingwood, Texas; son, Chris Savant, and wife Brittney, of Longville, Louisiana; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Cindy at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at Green Oak Cemetery, in Kinder, Louisiana.
Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2019