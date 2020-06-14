Cynthia Dawn Taylor
1953 - 2020
Cynthia Dawn Taylor, 66, of Lake Charles, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born to her late parents, Willie D. and Rosemond Risher on Sept. 28, 1953 in Mamou, La. She enjoyed fishing and going to the Casinos.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald E. Smith Jr. and wife Jamie of Iowa, Robert Adam Soileau Jr. of West Covina, Calif.; one daughter, Dawn Stewart and husband David of Sulphur; one brother, Michael D. Risher Sr. and wife Bonita of Carlyss; two sisters, Carolyn D. Risher of Lake Charles, Charlene Risher Conner of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren, Kaleb, Alysia, Alyna, Rylen, Killian, Aley, Austin, Hannah, Robert, III; two great-grandchildren, Adelynn and Easton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10 a.m., with Pastor Dwayne Daigle officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.jehixson.com.

Published in American Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
JUN
17
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
JUN
17
Service
10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
