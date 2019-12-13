Home

Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 433-1707
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Cynthia Marie Landry


1957 - 2019
Cynthia Marie Landry Obituary
On Dec. 6, 2019, Cynthia Marie Landry was called home to our Heavenly Father. Cynthia was born Sept. 2, 1957, to Leora Sonnier Davis and the late Clifton Jean Davis Sr. of Leonville, La.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clifton Jean Davis Sr.; oldest sister, Veronica "Jeannie" Davis; her baby girl, Lauren Michelle Landry; two neices, Tirana Davis, Kimberly Davis; and her sister-in-law, Janice Davis (Donald), all of Lake Charles, La.
She leaves to mourn her husband, Terrence Raymond Landry; and son, Terrence Gregory Landry; mother, Leora Sonnier Davis; mother-in-law, Idella Landry; brother-in-law, Gerald Landry (Bernadette); brothers, Clifton Davis Jr. (Carrie), Donald Davis, Danny Davis; sisters, Carol Rudd, Patricia Carroll, Geraldine Lewis (Kevin), all of Lake Charles, and Pamela Davis-Noland of New Orleans, La. She also leaves to mourn several nieces and nephews and a host of cherished relatives and friends.
Her visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Fondel Memorial Chapel from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Henry Catholic Church at 11 a.m.
Published in American Press on Dec. 13, 2019
