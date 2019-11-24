|
|
Cynthia Moreno was born in Florida on Sept. 25, 1963, the daughter of the late Robert Sylvester and Gloria Jean Skaggs Purvis.
Cynthia had been living in Hardin County for the past 4 years and was working at Kroger as a cake decorator. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting, cooking and listening to music.
She departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Savannah, Tenn., at the age of 56 years, 1 month and 23 days.
Cynthia is survived her daughter, Laurisha Purvis of Houston, Texas; nieces, Jennifer Lewis and Glorisha Purvis, both of Louisiana; brother, Timothy Purvis of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Achilles Purvis, Ta'Keria Beridon, Christopher Bendon and Marquet Berido; grandnieces and grandnephews, Tray Purvis of Houston, Texas, William Purvis, Brandy Purvis, Alize Purvis, Naveah Purvis, William Purvis and Izaya Purvis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Sylvester Purvis Jr.; and three sisters, Gail Jean Purvis, Pennie Marie Purvis and Laura Lee Purvis.
No services.
Published in American Press on Nov. 24, 2019