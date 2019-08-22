Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Cynthia Smith
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1955 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Cynthia P. Smith, age 63, will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Cynthia was born Oct. 1, 1955, to Napoleon and Lillie Guillory Porter. She was a native of Lake Charles and lived all of her life here. Cynthia attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary School in Lake Charles and graduated from Washington High School in 1973. Cynthia continued her education at McNeese State University. She received her B.S. degree in Social Studies Education in 1977 and her M.ED. in 1984.
Cynthia began her teaching career in 1979, at Immaculate Heart of Mary School. She taught Social Studies and was the School Librarian for 10 years. She began her teaching career with the Calcasieu Parish School Board at Washington-Marion High School in 1989. She taught Social Studies for five years and served the rest of her tenure there as the School Librarian. She retired from the Calcasieu Parish School Board in May 2017.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Napoleon Porter Sr. and Gladys Porter; her maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Seleman Guillory; her parents, Napoleon "Stucky" Porter Jr. and Lillie M. Porter and her husband, Andrew James Smith Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, John C. Sam III (Rasheedah); one brother, James Porter (Linda); her grandbaby, Dakota Sam; three nieces, Tanika Guillory, Wykita Guillory and Jasmine (Justin) Chaisson; one nephew, Denzel James Porter; three great-nieces and nephews, all of Lake Charles, La.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at King's Funeral Home in Lake Charles, La.
Published in American Press on Aug. 22, 2019
