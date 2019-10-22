|
|
Cynthia Richard, 64, passed away at her residence on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1955, to Henry and Louise Childs in Beaumont, Texas. Cynthia will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles for many years. She worked for the LSU Agricultural Center for over 30 years and was a current, proud member of the Kappa Kappa lota sorority. She enjoyed going to flea markets, garage sales, and antique stores.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Andrew Richard (Katri); grandson, Grady Richard; father, Henry Childs; brother, Brad Childs (Terri); nephew, Sonny; niece, Sara; and many beloved church members and neighbors who were like her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Childs.
Her memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. The Rev. Weldon Bares will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 22, 2019