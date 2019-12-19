Home

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Cynthia Wylene Mears


1933 - 2019
Cynthia Wylene Mears Obituary
Cynthia Wylene Mears
Cynthia Wylene Mears, 85, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Dec. 17, 2019.
Cynthia Wylene Mears was born on Dec. 19, 1933, to George and Grace Pettifield in DeQuincy, La.
Those left to cherish her memories are son, Brent Mears and wife Alana of Lake Charles; daughter, Joy (Abernathy) Parker of Moss Bluff, La.; brother, Randy Pettifield of Moss Bluff; sisters, Andrea Riley and husband Denny of Mankato, Minn., Sandra Felice of Lake Charles, Linda Friese and husband Rodney of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Wesley Blanchard and husband Lance, Kevin White and wife Missy, Michele Baston of California, Deanna Bobbitt of Georgia; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buford Mears; son, Donald Kingrey; daughter, Regina Everheart; seven brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be from 3-9 p.m. Friday Dec. 20, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff and will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 21, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff. Rev. J.J. Cox and Rev. Bill Saxby will officiate. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Dec. 19, 2019
