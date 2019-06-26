Dr. D. Dale Archer Sr., 95, of Lake Charles, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at a local hospital following an extended illness.

Dr. Archer was a native of Luttrell, Tenn., and a graduate of University of Tennessee Knoxville. Dr. Archer completed his residency in Ophthalmology at Tulane Medical School in New Orleans and practiced as an Ophthalmologist there for a year before moving to Lake Charles. In 1959, Dr. Archer founded the Eye Clinic on Oak Park Boulevard as the sole physician. Beginning with his vison and leadership, The Eye Clinic has grown to a multi-specialty practice with five locations, twelve physicians and over one hundred employees serving southwest Louisiana.

While a dedicated physician, Dr. Archer decided to retire at the age of 65 and concentrate his efforts on his passion for golfing. He enjoyed playing golf and was an active member of the Lake Charles Country Club, where he served on the board until just recently. Dr. Archer and his wife shared the love of golf and traveled through out the world sharing a round of golf with others as active members of People to People International. Besides his family, some of his most treasured awards are his "Hole in One" awards from the Lake Charles Country Club. He was also active in the Mardi Gras community, having been past king of the Krewe of Mystique.

Dr. Archer sponsored a scholarship in nursing for many years at McNeese State University and was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.

Dr. Archer was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Wayne and Louise Smith Archer.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 62 years, Valerie Grode Archer; son, Dr. D. Dale Archer Jr.; and a daughter, Lee Ann Archer; grandchildren, D. Dale Archer III and Adrianna Archer Ross; and a great-granddaughter, Camilla Ross.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Private family services and inurnment will be at a later date.