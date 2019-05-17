Dalbert Joseph Burleigh, 101, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Thelbert and Bertha Burleigh, on Jan. 16, 1918, in Sunset, La. He enjoyed cooking and BBQ.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Gauthreaux and husband Ted of Lake Charles; one brother, Bill Burleigh and wife Evelyn of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Louise Holder and husband Cecil of Houston, Texas, Barbara Sullivan of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren, Linda Boudreaux and husband Craig, David Gauthreaux and wife Daphne; four great-grandchildren; along with two great-great grandchildren.

Dalbert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Velma Burleigh; his parents; and one brother, Olen Burleigh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Ave Maria Hall at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Father Rommel Tolentino officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until the procession to the Hall for the Mass. The family would like to thank his wonderful sitters, Lorena, Warren, Tammy and Paula for the wonderful care they provided. Also, a special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice for their compassion. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in American Press on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary