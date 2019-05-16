|
Dale Robert Davis, a native and resident of DeQuincy, La., was born on April 20, 1946, and passed away on May 13, 2019, at the age of 73.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Margaret Davis; four sons; seven grandchildren; and one brother.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home; interment to follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park, DeQuincy, La.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on May 16, 2019