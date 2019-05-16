Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Robert Davis


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dale Robert Davis Obituary
Dale Robert Davis, a native and resident of DeQuincy, La., was born on April 20, 1946, and passed away on May 13, 2019, at the age of 73.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Margaret Davis; four sons; seven grandchildren; and one brother.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home; interment to follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park, DeQuincy, La.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now