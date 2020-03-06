|
Dallas Joseph Brignac Sr., 81, was born on July 27, 1938, in Eunice, to the late Earlis and Cecelia Goodly Brignac. He was known and loved by many as "Soul."
In the 1950s Dallas moved to Lake Charles. Thereafter, God blessed him to marry the love of his life, Mattie Mae Blue. They wedded in Holy Matrimony on March 3, 1957. To that union nine children were born. On Dec. 2, 1978, his dearest and beloved wife of 21 years went to meet the Lord. Later, he met Louise 'Doc" Willmore Eugene. They married and to this union he gained four loving step children.
Dallas served as a school crossing guard for the Sheriff Department and Walmart greeter. He worked for Velocity Express, Habitat for Humanity, and several construction companies.
Dallas was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and The Knights of Peter Claver.
Dallas departed his life on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and mother of his children, Mattie Mae Blue Brignac; wife, Louise "Doc" Willmore Eugene Brignac; daughter, Jennifer B. Majors; brother, Wallace Brignac, two sisters, Mary Lou Brignac Guillory and Casey Jean Brignac; grandson, Cornelius Q. Majors.
Dallas leaves to cherish his love legacy son, Dallas Jr. (Veronica) Brignac; seven daughters, Jessica (David Sr.) Singleton, Jennell (Terry Sr.) Guillory, Velvet (Christopher) Chretien, Eliza Brignac, Abigail Brignac, all of Lake Charles, La., Cecelia Brignac of Cypress, Texas, and Letetia Brignac of Northridge, Calif.; four step children, Carl (Kathy) Willmore, Cheryl Hawkins, Evelyn Hardin of Lake Charles, La., and Cynthia Eugene of Atlanta, Ga.; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; his most beloved pet, Pepper.
His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a Rosary at 8:30 a.m. at Stevens' Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020