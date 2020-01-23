|
|
Damien Claude "Kang" King, 39, was born Jan. 24, 1980, in Lake Charles, La., to Brenda Sims King and the late Arthur Claude "Tye" King. Born in Lake Charles, he was a lifelong resident of Welsh, La. He was a 1999 graduate of Welsh High School and worked as a basketball coach for Welsh High and the Little Dribblers Damien cared about anything dealing with the kids in the community. He departed this life Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Welsh. He leaves to cherish his memories, his companion, Ebonie Greis; one son, Brandius Batiste; mother, Brenda King; one sister, Mioshi Harmon; three brothers, John Claude King Jr., Wendell Corey King and Lloyd Orlando King; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; son, Isaiah Batiste; and brother, Craig Robert King. His visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Welsh, with his funeral following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Bon Pasteur Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 23, 2020