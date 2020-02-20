Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Dan Turner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map

Dr. Dan Bonelle Turner Jr


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Dan Bonelle Turner Jr Obituary
Dr. Dan Bonelle Turner Jr., 70, of Lake Charles, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in his residence.
Dr. Turner was born on Feb. 22, 1949, in Jennings. At the age of 16 he met his future bride, Betty K. He entered into the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, they moved to Sheffield, England, for Dr. Turner to earn his PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Sheffield. He retired as a Clinical Psychologist in Lake Charles where he resided with his wife until his passing.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Betty K. Turner of Lake Charles; four children, Grace Anne Turner of Cambodia, Dan Turner III of Dallas, Darrel Turner of Lake Charles, and Dean Turner of Lake Charles; and six grandchildren.
A remembrance ceremony will be held at noon on Dr. Turner's birthday, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Johnson Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Published in American Press on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -