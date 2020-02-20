|
|
Dr. Dan Bonelle Turner Jr., 70, of Lake Charles, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in his residence.
Dr. Turner was born on Feb. 22, 1949, in Jennings. At the age of 16 he met his future bride, Betty K. He entered into the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, they moved to Sheffield, England, for Dr. Turner to earn his PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Sheffield. He retired as a Clinical Psychologist in Lake Charles where he resided with his wife until his passing.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Betty K. Turner of Lake Charles; four children, Grace Anne Turner of Cambodia, Dan Turner III of Dallas, Darrel Turner of Lake Charles, and Dean Turner of Lake Charles; and six grandchildren.
A remembrance ceremony will be held at noon on Dr. Turner's birthday, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Johnson Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Published in American Press on Feb. 20, 2020