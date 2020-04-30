Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Daniel Barrios
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Interment
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Daniel David Barrios


1940 - 2020
Daniel David Barrios, 79, passed away at his residence in Denham Springs, La., on April 27, 2020. He was born on Aug. 15, 1940, in Labadieville, La., to Lucy Marie Naquin and John David Barrios.
Daniel lived most of his life in the Lake Charles area. He worked at Jake's Produce, and then for the Calcasieu Parish School Board as a truck driver. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School, and the oldest of ten children. He was married to his sweetheart, Carol for 49 years.
Daniel loved sports, especially his beloved Houston Astros and LSU Tigers, and wrestling. Most of all, Danny, aka "Dan the Spoon Man" loved spending time with his family, whom he adored.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sandra Barrios Poorte (Glen) of The Colony, Texas, and Robbin Barrios of Lake Charles; his son, Tim Barrios (fiance' Angela) of Denham Springs, La.; and his grandchildren, Taylor Poorte of The Colony, Texas, and Elizabeth Barrios of Iowa, La.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Carol Rae Urban Barrios; his parents; and two brothers, Stevie and Russell Barrios.
Private interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel on Friday from 9 until 11 a.m.
Published in American Press on Apr. 30, 2020
