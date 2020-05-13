Daniel Edward "Danny" Didelot, 72, of Grand Lake, passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in a local hospital.

Dan was born on June 7, 1947, in Gary, Ind. He grew up in Lake Charles, La., and graduated from Landry Memorial High School in 1965 and was member of the State Championship football team.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he was stationed in Vietnam for 18 months. While in the Marines, he earned two Bronze Stars for Valor, the Navy Cross, and three Purple Hearts. He was in CAP Unit 211. After serving in Vietnam, he finished his military career in Washington D.C. at 8th and I. Dan was honorably discharged as a Sergeant E5.

He then graduated McNeese State University with a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education in 1974. While at McNeese he was a member of the fraternity TKE.

He worked on five of seven continents during his career as a mud engineer and loved learning the languages of the countries he visited.

Dan was an Eagle Scout, became a member of the Order of the Arrow, and later became Scout Master of Troop 210 in Cameron, La., for several years. He was active in the veteran community in Southwest, La., as a member of VFW Post 2130, the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission, the U. S. Marine Corps League Detachment 535, and the Vietnam Veterans of America. He also volunteered for the VA Clinic in Lake Charles, La., visited local high schools history classes, and participated in area Veterans' Day programs.

In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. More recently he enjoyed attending every reunion of every group that he was a member of nationwide. He loved keeping in touch with his family and friends. Most importantly, he absolutely loved spending time with his grand daughter and attending every function of hers that he could. Dan was a member of Sweetlake United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are, his wife of almost 49 years Mary (Woodgett) Didelot; one daughter, Nicola Johnson (Chad) and one granddaughter Allie Beth Johnson of Lake Charles; one brother, Mark Didelot (Susan) of Lake Charles; two sisters, Marcia Young of LeBlanc, La. and Trisha Didelot of Birmingham, Ala., and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Philip Joseph Didelot and Amy Leatrice Didelot; two brothers, Richard Didelot and Louis Didelot; and one sister, Phylis Johnson.

Due to Covid-19, there will be a private graveside service. The memorial service will be at a later date.

The family ask that friends and relatives check the obituary and facebook for the memorial service date.

In lieu of flowers and plants, the family request donations to be made in his name to Sweetlake United Methodist Church.

