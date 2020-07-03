Daniel Fred Monceaux, age 85, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020. Daniel was born Feb. 5, 1935, to Desponne and Ava Monceaux.

Daniel was a native of Kaplan, and resident of Lake Charles for most of his life. He retired from the United States Postal Service after over 35 years. Daniel enjoyed coaching ASA Softball and was the Union President of the NALC for many years. While serving on the Boyscouts, he earned the Silver Beaver award and was a scout master for many years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Marie Mildred Monceaux; two daughters, Rebecca Slater of Lake Charles, and Karen Monceaux of Groves, Texas; two sons, David L. Monceaux (Debbie) of Lake Charles, and Anthony D. Monceaux (Kay) of Baton Rouge; six grandchildren, Eric Monceaux (Katie), Krystal Hetmer (Joe), Katrina Slater, Danielle Monceaux, Marci Cole and Katelyn Monceaux; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Elodie Demarie; one brother, Cliff Monceaux (Sandra).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Desponne and Ava Monceaux; one brother, Joe Monceaux; four sisters, Marie Hebert, Lelia Clark, Jeanne Boudreaux, Agnes Faulk; and one great-grandchild, Elaija.

The family will welcome family and friends on Saturday, July 4, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. The family ask that anyone attending the service to please wear a face mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store