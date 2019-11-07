|
|
Daniel Gene Stanley Sr., 80, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in a local hospital.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1939, in Port Arthur, Texas. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Gene graduated from Grand Lake High School and attended Louisiana College. He was a patriot who served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the United States Marine Corps League, and the LAJ Goldwing Association. He retired as Supervisor for ALCOA. He was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He was the pastor of Bethany Baptist Church in LeBleu Settlement. He enjoyed traveling the country on his Goldwing, and he dearly loved his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but above all, he loved the Lord.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 60 years, Nelda Faye Chesson Stanley; his daughter, Denise G. Stanley Miller (Scotty) of Big Lake; sons, Daniel G. Stanley Jr. (Mary) of Lake Charles, and Derek G. Stanley (Stephanie) of Carlyss; his sisters, Judy Guidry (Arthur Ray) of Lake Charles, and Sheryl Simpson (Fred) of Olympia, Wash.; his brother, Deryl Stanley (Dianne) of Calif.; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Stanley and Dula LeBleu; and his sister, Pauline Sensat.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bethany Baptist Church, 2105 Claude Hebert Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70615. Dr. David Hankins and the Rev. Randall Chesson will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, 4321 Lake St., Lake Charles, LA 70605. Visitation will resume at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Bethany Baptist Church.
Published in American Press on Nov. 7, 2019