Daniel Joseph Barrilleaux, 80, died Friday, May 8, 2020, in a local hospital following a lengthy illness.

The son of Carbett Joseph and Eula Marie Cheramie Barrilleaux, Mr. Barrilleaux was born and reared in New Orleans. He followed his dad's footsteps by serving his country for seventeen years in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an electrician for more than fifteen years in local petrochemical plants. Mr. Barrilleaux was a talented portrait artist and a member of the Catholic faith.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Lula Duhon Barrilleaux; two sons, Danny Barrilleaux of New Orleans, and Christopher Barrilleaux of Austin, Texas; two daughters, Gigi Love of Brookhaven, Miss., and Kathleen "Chotsi" Barrilleaux of California; two stepsons, Rex Matte and David Bryan Matte, both of Lake Charles; a daughter of the heart, Inga Barton; one brother, Colin Barrilleaux of Houma; one sister, Deanie Rome of New Orleans; and three grandchildren, Noah and Hunter Love and Neo Barrilleaux.

Cremation was entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given their beloved husband and father to the doctors and staff of the DeQuincy Care Center.

