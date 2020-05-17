Daniel J. Barrilleaux
1939 - 2020
Daniel Joseph Barrilleaux, 80, died Friday, May 8, 2020, in a local hospital following a lengthy illness.
The son of Carbett Joseph and Eula Marie Cheramie Barrilleaux, Mr. Barrilleaux was born and reared in New Orleans. He followed his dad's footsteps by serving his country for seventeen years in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an electrician for more than fifteen years in local petrochemical plants. Mr. Barrilleaux was a talented portrait artist and a member of the Catholic faith.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Lula Duhon Barrilleaux; two sons, Danny Barrilleaux of New Orleans, and Christopher Barrilleaux of Austin, Texas; two daughters, Gigi Love of Brookhaven, Miss., and Kathleen "Chotsi" Barrilleaux of California; two stepsons, Rex Matte and David Bryan Matte, both of Lake Charles; a daughter of the heart, Inga Barton; one brother, Colin Barrilleaux of Houma; one sister, Deanie Rome of New Orleans; and three grandchildren, Noah and Hunter Love and Neo Barrilleaux.
Cremation was entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given their beloved husband and father to the doctors and staff of the DeQuincy Care Center.

Published in American Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
I met Dan about 10 years ago 1 am a crew boat captain and he was delivering groceries for Browns of Lake Charles. And for a couple of years we spent time together going back an fourth from Camron to lake Charles and back. I have lost touch with him the last few years and I miss our talks we had. I also will miss the fresh okra he grew. My wife and I have spent time at his house with him and Lula and I considered both of them as special people. My heart goes out to all the family and friends of Dan and Lula we have lost a good man. I am also from Houma. Rest in peace my friend. Dean Falgout
Dean
Friend
May 15, 2020
m so thankful and grateful for knowing Mr.Dan and Mrs.Lou! Mr. Dan taught me so much about art and how to Skitch! Though my heart is so broken hes gone Im pretty sure hes helping God paint some beautiful beautiful masterpieces!!!! Prayers for Mr. Dan family and friends! I love ❤ you Mrs. Lou! I was his friend/student
Cheryl
Friend
May 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow! My condolences, Lula Belle! Love you! You are in my thoughts & prayers!
Barbara LeMaire
Friend
May 15, 2020
Im gonna miss Dan lots! From our days at Browns and going to see him at the house with Aunt Lou. I love you all and Im honored I knew Ole Dana
Daniel Peshoff
Friend
