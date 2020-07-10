LAKE CHARLES - Daniel James Cradeur, born Jan. 27, 1960, son of Nelson and Lena (Trahan) Cradeur, passed away in his residence after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 60.
Daniel was a graduate of Iowa High School and a member of Grace Harbor Lighthouse in LeBleu Settlement. He was employed as a painter. Daniel loved fishing, tending to horses and most of all being with his family.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Donna (Bishop) Cradeur; mother, Lena (Trahan) Cradeur; sons, Derek and Dustin Cradeur; step-daughter, Crystal Courville (Chaz); siblings, Darrell Cradeur (Cindy); Doug Cradeur (Lou Ann); Kathy Speer (Ernie); grandchildren, Darren, Laila and one on the way, Elizabeth Grace.
He is preceded in death by his father, Nelson Cradeur.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Pastor Rick Batchelor, officiant. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Harbor Lighthouse, 6118 River Road, Lake Charles, LA 70615.
**Per the request of the family, please do not bring any refreshments. **
