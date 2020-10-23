On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Daniel John Landry (Deacon Dan) a loving husband and father left this life to be united with Christ, his Savior and Lord, at the age of 91.

Daniel (Dan) was a friendly, outgoing man of many talents. Dan had a great wit and a kind and compassionate soul! He was generous and thoughtful with no limit to his giving to those he knew and strangers alike. Dan loved to cook and even more so loved watching everyone enjoy his food. He also loved the company of getting together and cooking on weekends or Sundays. He attended LaGrange and was involved in all sports; he loved telling stories about his amazing talents playing football and boxing. He was especially proud of being awarded the American History award in High School. Starting in his youth and continuing throughout his life, he had many talents, venturing into owning two businesses (grocery and electrical), IBEW journeyman wireman (electrician) for 38 years, and most dear and important to him, his role as a permanent Deacon (ordained in 1980) in the Catholic Church. He served for 30 years at St. Margaret Catholic Church, performing enumerable baptisms, funerals and wake services. He ministered to hospital patients and homebound parishioners. He served in the Pastoral Care Ministry for five years at

St. Patrick's Hospital. After serving faithfully for many years he retired in 2009. He taught his children from a young age the importance of giving back and serving others. Dan loved to sing French songs he learned from his mother. His love and commitment in marriage to his wife, Joyce, is an admirable testimony to his love of her and the sacred sacrament of marriage. He said through the years she was the rock of their marriage, a devoted wife, mother, and Catholic Christian. They were married at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in 1949. Daniel served his country in the National Guard for seven years, starting with the Korean war.

In his writings the following are consistent: Prayer, Trust, Decision to follow Jesus (our whole life is to be a preparation for eternal life), accept your gifts and use them properly to build up the kingdom, and accept yourself as you are. He quotes St. Augustine, "We will never rest until we rest in thee."

From his many writings for wakes: Let us not be afraid of our death because as St. Paul says in 1 Corinthians "eye has not seen and ear has not heard the beauty that is in store for us." Because of our beliefs, when we die, we are going to be with the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit forever. A place of light, happiness, and peace.

Dan was born in Lake Charles, La. on Aug. 29, 1929 to Felician and Edea (Conner) Landry. He had three brothers, Cliff Landry, Randolph (Rookie) Landry, and Howard Landry. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Joyce (Derouen) Landry; children, Gil Landry (Denise) of Maple Valley, Wa., Bart Landry (Sybil) and Dana Coe of Lake Charles, La.; grandchildren, Gilbert, Brad, Josh and Jake Landry, Timothy West, Jordan and Andrew Coe and Chris Landry; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Nadia West, Whitney, Jackson, Violet and Lucy Landry; and great-great-grandchild, Spencer Gray, due February, 2021.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, his three brothers, infant daughter (Nikki Elizabeth Landry); son-in-law, Rob Coe; and great-granddaughter, Emma West.

The service was conducted by Johnson Funeral Home and held at St. Margaret Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Visitation was at 9:30 a.m., Rosary at 10:30, funeral Mass at 11:30. Services were officiated by Msgr. Harry Greig, a longtime family friend.

The family expresses sincere gratitude to Harbor Hospice for their attentive, supportive, and caring staff especially Bridget Redlich.

Sadly, due to the pandemic and concerns for everyone's wellbeing, we had to limit the number of people to immediate family and close friends. We respectfully requested that all that attended wear masks and socially distance. The family will have a celebration of life, at a later date, perhaps early spring or summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Margaret Catholic Church or St. Margaret Catholic School.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store