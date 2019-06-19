Daniel John White, 80, passed from this life on June 18, 2019, at a local care center. Daniel was born on April 17, 1939, in Moss Bluff, La., to the union of Fred and Mary "Bootsie" White. He was a graduate of Gillis High School in Gillis, La. He was a retired Special Services Coordinator with the Workforce Investment Board in Monroe, La., where he thoroughly enjoyed working with a special group of people who became friends, and especially his dear friend and boss, Billy Cy Frazier, whom he loved like a brother. He also worked as a Bridge Inspector for the Louisiana Department of Transportation in Lake Charles, La., for 23 years. He then, with his wife, owned and operated D&M Sports and Baits in Lake Charles where he met many new friends, and reconnected with old friends. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Melonie Conner White; sons, Daniel John White II (Janet) and Matthew White (Shelia); his sister, Linda Stanley (David); his grandchildren, Shannon White (Kayla), Jonathan White, Heather Leone (Derrick) and Sara Landry (Brandon); nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Robert Louis White and Fred White Jr.

At his request, there will be no funeral service, and his cremated remains will be dispensed on the grounds of Caldwell Country Club, which he dearly loved. Cremation is entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

The family would like to express a very special thank you to the Memory Care Unit at Holly Hill Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice.