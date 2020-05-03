Daniel Joseph Laughlin, 74, lost his long battle with lung cancer after a hard fight. Danny grew up in Vinton, La., where he made lifelong friends playing football and drag racing on the back roads. He was drafted to the Army during the Vietnam War. He returned home and worked in construction to provide for his family. Danny was a Journeyman Carpenter for 25 years and a member of Local 198.

To know Danny was to love him. He was always wearing blue jeans and a smile. He loved to tell stories of his travels and his childhood. Danny could fix anything and enjoyed woodworking and mechanics. He loved his Catholic faith and adored his weekly Come Lord Jesus gospel study group meetings. Danny was a friend to many and his best friend was his sister. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle who will be sorely missed.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Nan Laughlin of Sulphur; his children, Natalie Malone and husband Tommy of Vinton, Shannon Bertrand and husband Ray of Lake Charles, Dr. Victor McCoy and wife Vicki of Baton Rouge, Stephen Laughlin and wife Shayne of Lake Charles, and Matthew McCoy of Pasadena, Texas; his sister, Brenda Patrick of Sulphur; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Dolly Laughlin; and a grandson, Gabriel Malone.

There will be a Rosary followed by Eulogy at 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton, La. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church officiated by the Rev. Keith Pellerin. Burial to follow in Big Woods Cemetery. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store