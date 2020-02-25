|
|
Danny Dean Davis, 71, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in his home with his beloved wife, Rebecca "Becky" Davis by his side.
He was born July 8, 1948 to Loyal Van and Nadine Davis, and was one of three children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother.
Dan will be remembered by many as a kind, loving and generous man. He was proud of the work he did around the world, but most of all he was proud of his family. He loved providing for his family and cooking for them. You never went hungry when Dan was around.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of 40 years, Becky Davis; son, Danny Davis II; daughter, Natalie Davis (Terry Harding); son, Aaron Davis and wife Angie; daughter, Samantha Mallet and husband Curtis; daughter, Caitlyn Guinn and husband Beau; sister, Judy Humphrey; grandchildren, Hannah Brown, Kennedy and Khollin Courville, Kruize and Kaegan Mallet, Dean, Bobby and Lucy Guinn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
As per his wishes, a private memorial will be held in his home for family and friends.
His cremation has been entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home.
