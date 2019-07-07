Darell, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was a resident of Albany, La. He was an extremely hard worker who dedicated many years as a truck driver. Darell had a true passion for the rodeo and was the designated "calf pusher" for all. He could also be found dancing the Jitterbug anytime there was music on. Darell had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He never met a stranger and was known for putting a smile on everyone's face. Darell was full of life, tons of fun, and the definition of a family man. He was truly one of a kind, always told you how much he loved you, and will be deeply missed.

Darell is survived by his loving wife, Susan Rayburn Espey; daughters, Kayla Espey Leggett (Jamie), Lauren Gilmore McLin (Cody), Brittany Gilmore Duhon (Stephen); sons, Darell Logan Carter Espey, Clay Espey (Dustin); sisters, Brenda Fairchild (Ronnie), Gayle Norman (Joe), Melanie Boudreaux (Kirk); and brothers, Keith Espey (Pam), Kevin Espey. He was the best Paw Paw to his grandchildren, Landon, Savannah, Brenten, Preslie, Mayson, Lila, Lincoln, Landrie, Hudson, Baby Leggett; in-laws, John and Joyce Rayburn; brother-in-law, Brandon Rayburn (Kasey); sister-in-law, Cheri Stewart (Johnson); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Darell was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Althea 'Tita' Espey.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, July 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home. Published in American Press on July 7, 2019