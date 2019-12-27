Home

Kings Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive
Lake Charles, MO 70601
337-439-7729
For more information about
Darlene Bogan
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Word Christian Center
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Word Christian Center
Darlene Marie Bogan


1956 - 2019
Darlene Marie Bogan Obituary
On Dec. 18, 2019, Darlene Marie Bogan departed this life at the age of 63, in Lake Charles, La. She was born on June 26, 1956, to the late Henry and Beulah Tezeno. She worked as a certified nursing assistant.
She leaves to mourn her life-long companion, Nathan Steward; three daughters, LaRonda (John) Briscoe, LaTosha (Adrien) Bogan and LaToya (Ed) Bogan-Reado, all of Lake Charles, La.; four brothers, Henry (Elaine) Tezeno Jr., Julius (Jannifer) Fontenot Sr., Jessie (Kenya) Tezeno and Frank Tezeno, all of Lake Charles, La.; seven grandchildren, Raheem, Kaysha, Martin, Maniyah, Emani, Daunte and Naomi; one great-grandchild, Tina Rose Marie; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Beulah Tezeno; two sisters, Greta Tezeno and Linda Grice; and one brother, David Tezeno.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Living Word Christian Center, Bishop Joseph Banks officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019
