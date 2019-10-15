|
|
Darline Faye Coward, 75, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in the comfort of her sister's home.
She was a native of English Bayou and had been a longtime resident of Sulphur. Darline enjoyed watching movies and going to garage sales and thrift stores to shop for family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Sharon Landry, and Eric Bowers and fiance' Pamela Miller, all of Sulphur; her siblings, Larry Simon of Crosby, Texas, Debbie Gibson of Lake Charles, and Ricky Simon of Hackberry; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Sarah Simon; and a sister, Regina Hanks.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. Jeremy Blocker will officiate. Burial will be in Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 15, 2019