Darnell Wayne Holloway Jr
1976 - 2020
Darnell Wayne Holloway Jr., 43, transitioned from his life Saturday, July 11, 2020, from Harbor Hospice. He was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles.
He was born to Patricia "Lynn" LaFleur Elie and Darnell Wayne Holloway Sr. on Oct. 3, 1976. He was the oldest of three children. Darnell was a 1998 graduate of Alfred M. Barbe High School. He was a poster child for the Children's Miracle Network and was actively involved with the Special Olympics. He enjoyed listening to country music, fishing and spending time with family. Darnell was always a happy young man and was best known for his beautiful smile.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Patricia "Lynn" LaFleur Elie; father, Darnell Wayne Holloway Sr.; paternal grandmother, Estella Holloway; two sisters, Eureka Carter (Mike) and April Gauthier; two nephews, Ayden Gauthier and Michael "Trey" Carter; and two nieces, Ashanti Carter and Nevaeh Mouton. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles and extended family, as well as special and devoted friends, John and Joanne Arabie.
He was preceded in death by his by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas LaFleur; paternal grandfather, Lionel Holloway Sr.; and uncle, Thomas K. LaFleur.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday, July 17, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Clifton Stevens will officiate. Interment will follow in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation Friday will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 14, 2020
Darnell u are in a better place no more suffering no pain for God knew what was best I am going to miss u very much love u son.
Robert Elie
Father
July 14, 2020
Sending prayers for Eureka and her entire family. Sending my condolences for your loss!
Shequetta Tousaint
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sonya Bernard-Papillion
Neighbor
July 13, 2020
Mr. And Mrs. Holloway and family,
Im so sorry for your loss. Yall are an exceptional family; so loving and caring. Darnell was a remarkable young man. He lit up the room with his smile. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Carol Martin
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gertie Rodriguez
Friend
