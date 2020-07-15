Darnell Wayne Holloway Jr., 43, transitioned from his life Saturday, July 11, 2020, from Harbor Hospice. He was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles.

He was born to Patricia "Lynn" LaFleur Elie and Darnell Wayne Holloway Sr. on Oct. 3, 1976. He was the oldest of three children. Darnell was a 1998 graduate of Alfred M. Barbe High School. He was a poster child for the Children's Miracle Network and was actively involved with the Special Olympics. He enjoyed listening to country music, fishing and spending time with family. Darnell was always a happy young man and was best known for his beautiful smile.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Patricia "Lynn" LaFleur Elie; father, Darnell Wayne Holloway Sr.; paternal grandmother, Estella Holloway; two sisters, Eureka Carter (Mike) and April Gauthier; two nephews, Ayden Gauthier and Michael "Trey" Carter; and two nieces, Ashanti Carter and Nevaeh Mouton. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles and extended family, as well as special and devoted friends, John and Joanne Arabie.

He was preceded in death by his by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas LaFleur; paternal grandfather, Lionel Holloway Sr.; and uncle, Thomas K. LaFleur.

Funeral service will be at noon Friday, July 17, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Clifton Stevens will officiate. Interment will follow in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation Friday will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

