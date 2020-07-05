Darrel Royer, 67, of Fulshear, Texas, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at a hospital in Houston.
Darrel was born May 23, 1953, in Lake Charles, La., to Ora and Orelian Royer. He graduated from LaGrange High School in 1971 and attended McNeese State University. He lived in Houston/Katy area for over 30 years and resided in Fulshear for the last 11 years. He was married to the love of his life Polly Royer for 38 years.
Darrel will be remembered as a man who had a tremendously kind heart, who loved to whistle and always brought a smile to the faces of people he would meet. Darrel had no problem talking to everyone like he knew them forever and treating all with kindness. Darrel was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed dearly.
Darrel is survived by his wife Polly of Fulshear, Texas; his children, Joe Royer of Austin, Texas, Jonathan Royer (Ashley) of Pflugerville, Texas, Jake Royer (Amber) of Richardson, Texas, April Ervin of Katy, Texas, Amanda Hill(Travis) of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Nicholas Royer, Tyler Royer, Link Burke, Annabelle Hill, Landon Hill, Braden Ervin and Benjamin Royer; siblings, Michael Royer (Lois Ann) of Humble, Texas, Peggy Smith of Bridge City, Texas, and Billy Royer (Jackie) of Iowa, La. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Orelian Royer.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, at St. Faustina Catholic Church in Fulshear, Texas. The Rev. Dat Hoang will officiate. A Rosary will be held at St. Faustina's at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.
The family would like to express special thank you to Amy Wenham and Charneeka Laday for the excellent medical care and compassion given to Darrel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
