Darrell Eugene Martel
1932 - 2020
Darrell Eugene Martel, 87, of Rockport, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
A private Memorial service will be held at Klein Memorial Funeral Home in Klein, Texas.
Darrell was born in Houston, Texas, to Sybil and Percy Martel on Dec. 27,1932. He graduated from Falfurrias High School and continued his education and received a business degree from Texas A & I University in Kingsville Tx. He was a veteran of The Korean War and served in the Army.
He was married to Ann Monkhouse on March 8, 2001. They were married for 18 wonderful years.
He was also married to Dody Martel who he had three children with and many successful business ventures such as Casa Manana and Peppers Bar and Grill. Darrell was a successful restaurateur for most of his life, before retiring to Rockport.
He lived life outdoors enjoying fishing, hunting, golfing, and tennis. He was amember of the Lake Charles Racquet club and was a good tennis player. Later in life he enjoyed playing table tennis and exercising with his many friends in Rockport.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Sybil and Percy Martel.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Ann Martel of Rockport, Texas; and his 3 children, Holly Janca (Steve) of Lake Charles, La., Heidi Hester (Kevin) of Spring Branch, Texas, and Darren Martel (Elizabeth) of Lake Charles, La. Also, Ann's two children, Clark Carter (Kathryn) and Karen Carter of Round Rock, Texas.
Darrell loved spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the charity of their choice.

Published in American Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
