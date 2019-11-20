|
|
Darrell James Guidry was born in Jennings, La., on July 14, 1955, to Joseph L. Guidry Sr. and Una Roche Guidry. He was called from this earthly life by his Heavenly Father on Nov. 15, 2019. Darrell worked as a Project Manager for Gulf Coast Pipeline. He loved the outdoors, especially when he was hunting or fishing. Darrell loved taking the kids for their first hunt at Smokie Oak Ranch. He also loved to cook and go dancing. Most of all Darrell loved spending time with his family and friends. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Darrell is survived by his father, Joseph L. Guidry Sr. of Lake Arthur, La.; his son, Jeremy Guidry of Lake Charles, La.; his brother, Robert Roy Guidry of Richmond, Texas; his sister, Darlene Fontenot (Ricky) of Ville Platte, La.
Darrell was preceded in death by his mother, Una R, Guidry; his brother, Joseph L. Guidry Jr.; his sister, Charlotte Ann Guidry; and nephews, Craig and Derrick Guidry.
Funeral service for Darrell James Guidry, 64, of League City, Texas, will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings, La., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with Father Jason Vidrine officiating. Burial will follow Andrus Cove Cemetery. Carrying Darrell to his final resting place will be Ricky Fontenot, Koby Guidry, Chris Herile, Sam Rasberry, Mac Sanders, Jimmy Porter, Rod Reed, Keith Whitten and Brian Wood.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings, La., beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. and continue until the time of his service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 20, 2019