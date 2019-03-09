Home

Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Darrell Lee Wilks Sr

Darrell Lee Wilks Sr Obituary
Darrell Lee Wilks Sr., 67, of Moss Bluff, passed away on March 8, 2019.
He was born in Lake Charles, lived in Moss Bluff and graduated from Sam Houston High School. He worked in sales, mostly automotive and mobile home sales. He loved fishing, hunting, vintage cars, antiquing and flea markets. His greatest love was his family.
Left to cherish his memories are stepmother, Opal Wilks of Moss Bluff; sons, Darrell Lee Wilks Jr. of Westlake, Darren Wilks of Jacksonville, Fla., Dustin Wilks of Moss Bluff; daughter, Karen Wilks Verret of Woodlands, Texas; companion, Nelda Stebbins and her family; brothers, Dwayne Wilks of Moss Bluff, Jason Wilks of Westlake, Bubba Knox of Kerrville, Texas, Franklin Knox of League City, Texas, Rodney Knox of Moss Bluff; sisters, Gay Wilks Hebert of Moss Bluff, Eva Wilks Brian of Clinton, La.; thirteen grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation will resume Monday at 9 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Birdnest Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Mar. 9, 2019
