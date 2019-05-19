Home

Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith Cemetery
Smith Cemetery Road
Starks, LA
View Map
Darrell Patton "Pat" Brantley Obituary
Darrell Patton "Pat" Brantley was born Dec. 19, 1966, and passed away at his residence in Starks, La., at the age of 52.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kim Templin Brantley; parents, James M. Brantley and Melvene Whittington Brantley of Centerville, Texas; siblings, Kim Nichols and husband, James, Kendall Brantley and wife, Wendy, Carlton Brantley and wife, Diane, all of Centerville, Texas, Shannon "Bull" Brantley and wife, Tina of Topsy, La., Richelle Bowman and husband, Johnny of Singer, La., Jim Brantley and wife, Melissa of Centerville, Texas, and Mary Sue Duncan of DeRidder, La.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kaleb Brantley.
Family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Smith Cemetery, Smith Cemetery Road, Starks.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on May 19, 2019
