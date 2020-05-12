Darris Jon'el Thomas, 29, departed this life on Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born Jan. 12, 1991, to John Alton Thomas and Tracy Mitchell in Hattiesburg, Miss.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his father, John (Alexis) Alton Thomas of Oklahoma; mother, Tracy Mitchell of Joint Base MDL, N.J.; his wife, Bareka Thomas; one daughter, Kaydence McArthur; his grandparents, John W. Thomas and Frances Louis Grant; his siblings, John (Belinda) Thomas Jr., Chadrick Thomas, Andre Thomas, Alexis (Kevin) Haggenmiller, Alton Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Anna Thomas, Christopher Avery and Glenn Brown;

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Altameise Thomas.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store