Darwin Frederick Schuette passed away on June 3rd at 4:33 a.m. at Hospice Harbor House.

Mr. Schuette was born on June 13, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wi to Darwin and Dorothea Petrich Schuette. After graduating high school, he moved to Lake Charles where he met his best friend and love of his life, Juanita Berzas. They had three beautiful children Cindy, Mark, and Rick. As a young man, Mr. Schuette worked his way into pharmaceutical sales making a career of it. He enjoyed his job and was very good at it, because as a people person, he never met a stranger. He was very personable and loved to make people laugh. Mr. Schuette supported his children throughout the years and was a very proud father. His family was everything to him. He was an avid sports fan having coached and followed countless sporting events: his favorite game to coach was baseball, and favorite game to play was golf! He also enjoyed playing cards with his group of doctors, pharmaceutical associates and friends. In 1984, he lost his beloved wife and the mother of his children at the young age of 49, she 44. He was blessed with four grandchildren which he loved dearly, as well as four great grandchildren that was the sparkle in his eyes. He traveled around the USA, and Mexico where God graciously blessed him with a second chance at true love, when meeting his love, Esperanza Andrade. On September 5, 1998, they were married and his family grew instantly gaining a daughter, Claudia, a son, Aldolfo, and four incredible grandchildren. Over the years, they lived in Puerto Vallarta and Las Vegas but as the years passed by, he longed to move back to the town he loved and called home, Lake Charles, La. Mr. Schuette will forever be remembered as an admirable man of his generation: honest, devoted to his family and a loyal friend.

He leaves to honor in his memory, his loving wife of 22 years, Maria Esperanza Andrade de Schuette; three children: Cindy Ward and husband Stephen of Lake Charles, Mark Schuette of Lake Charles, Rick Schuette and wife Abigail of Charlotte, Nc; two step children: Claudia Paredes of Puerto Vallarta, Adolfo Paredes of Las Vegas, Nv; three grandchildren: Jessica Ward, Zachary Schuette and Austin Schuette; four step-grandchildren: Michelle, Claudia, Adolfo Jr. and Haroon Paredes; four great-grandchildren: Dylan Neumann, Kaiden Ward, Baylor Neumann and Victoria Matte.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 25 years, Juanita Berzas Schuette; sister, Adora Schuette Huber and granddaughter, Megan Ward.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate. Visitation Saturday will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

