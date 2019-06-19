Daryel Ray Cooley, 70, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in his residence, following a lengthy illness.

Born to Junior Jefferson Cooley and Mamie Lee Cobb Cooley, Daryel was a lifelong resident of DeRidder, La. He was a 1966 graduate of East Beauregard High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a shipper for Boise Cascade Paper Company for 29 years. Daryel trained racehorses and enjoyed seeing them run. He loved traveling with his family, eating with family and friends, and especially following his children in their sports and in every phase of their lives.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his faithful wife of 46 years, Lynn Waynell Cooley of DeRidder; two sons, Jody Cooley and wife Bridgette of Longville, and Bowdy Cooley and wife Christy of Singer; one daughter, Melissa Smith and husband Barry of Longville; two brothers, Clyde Cooley and Richard Cooley; one twin sister, Darlene Zimmerman, all of DeRidder; and nine grandchildren, Stephen, Ashley, Kara, Jordon, Hadley, Kylie, Colby, Kase and Lexi.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Broadlands Bible Church. Pastor Tim Bergen will officiate. Cremation was entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given their beloved husband and father to the doctors and staff of Brighton Bridge Hospice. A very special thank you to friends who were more like family, Danny and Marilyn Graves.