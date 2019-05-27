LAKE ARTHUR –Funeral Services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel for Daryl Lee Landry, 66 of Lake Arthur, LA on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Schumacher officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home on Monday, May 27th from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. The family request that visitation resume on Tuesday, May 28th at 9 a.m. until the time of his funeral Service. Burial will follow in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Daryl was born in Jennings, LA on May 21, 1953 to the late Edward Landry, Sr. and Alice LeGros Landry. Daryl was called to his Heavenly life on May 24, 2019. He loved to watch TV, especially listening to Billy Graham and other Ministers and their Gospel music. He had a very special love for all music, like old Rock N Roll, French and Zydeco. But he especially loved visiting with family and friends. Daryl was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Daryl is survived by his two brothers, Edward Landry, Jr. and wife, Barbara of Houma, La. and Roger Landry and his wife, Peggy of Lake Charles, La.; and his very special Aunt whom he cherished with all his heart, Alice Granger of Jennings, La.

Daryl is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Landry, Sr. and Alice LeGros Landry and his brother, Allen Landry.

