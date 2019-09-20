Home

James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Messiah Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Messiah Baptist Church
Daryl Ray "Pop" Kelly


1972 - 2019
Daryl Ray "Pop" Kelly Obituary
Daryl Ray '"Pop" Kelly, 47, was born April 12, 1972, in Lake Charles, La., to Sheila Kelly and the late Hiram Tucker Jr. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, he was a graduate of Lake Charles Boston High School and an employee for Turner Industries.
Pop departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Lake Charles.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, Heaven Kelly; his mother, Sheila Kelly; three sisters, Deidre (Kevin) Williams, Monica Bernard and Itesha Tucker Williams; and one brother, Hiram Tucker III. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
His funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Messiah Baptist Church, Pastor Robert L. Owens. Pastor Jerry Wade Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Sept. 20, 2019
