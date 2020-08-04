Dave Farrell Aguillard, age 72, of Sulphur, La., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Dave was born on Nov. 7, 1947, in Eunice, La.

Dave was a graduate of Breaux Bridge High School and attended McNeese University. He worked for many years with South Central Bell/Bellsouth. Dave was the owner of Havard's Lawn Mower Service and Bullet Communications. He served on the boards of Sulphur Housing Authority, SPAR, and most recently West Calcasieu Port Board. He was passionate about hunting, fishing, motor sports, McNeese football, and Saints football. Dave loved his family and friends...if he liked you he loved you.

He was preceded in death by parents, Roland and Lovina Aguillard; a brother, Allen Keith Aguillard; and a grandson, Hunter Curphy.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Marion Aguillard; son, Brandon Aguillard and wife Wendy; grandson, Garett Curphy; sister, Gayle Provost and husband Larry; sister, Donna Whittaker and husband Ellis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Jeremy Blocker, the Rev. Ronnie Burke, and the Rev. Charley Watson will officiate.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Brian Clement and the medical staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care shown to Dave.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Maplewood First Baptist Church in memory of Dave.

