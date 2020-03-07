|
Dave Ryland Murdoch, 67, of Lake Charles died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Mr. Murdoch was a graduate of Lake Charles High School and McNeese State University. He retired a Lab Manager from Westlake Polymers. During his younger years he enjoyed flying remote control airplanes and has always loved sailing. He will be most remembered for his superior level of intelligence and responsibility and being just a bit "quirky".
He leaves to honor his memory, two brothers, Richard Paul "Rick" Murdoch and wife Terresa of Orange Beach, AL; Michael Howard "Mike" Murdoch and wife Catherine of Lake Charles; three nieces, Amanda Fontenot and husband Larry, Constance LeBlanc and husband Erin and Amy Stanley; many great nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Kerri Vining.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Richard and Doralee Bordelon Murdoch.
Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Monday, March 09, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Marcus Wade will officiate. Visitation Monday will be from 3 p.m. until the start of service in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2020