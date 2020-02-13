Home

David Anthony Aubry


1959 - 2020
David Anthony Aubry Obituary
David Anthony Aubry, 60, of Lake Charles passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Welsh.
David was born July 2, 1959 to Kennedy and Shirley Aubrey.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his mother, Shirley Aubrey; two brothers, Michael Kennedy Aubry and wife Barbara of Lake Charles, and Teddy Aubry of Tacoma, WA; one sister, Celeste Aubry of Lake Charles.
David was preceded in death by his father, Kennedy Aubry and two sisters, Linda Aubry and Debra Morgan.
The family is planning a private memorial service at St. Henry Catholic Church at a later date.
The cremation has been entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 13, 2020
