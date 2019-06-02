David Anthony Trahan, 68, passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Mr. Trahan was born on June 8, 1950, to Eugene and Ethelyn Trahan in Lafayette, La. He graduated from Cathedral Carmel High School in 1968 and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana, where he met his wife of 48 years, Alexis Cotten Trahan.

Mr. and Mrs. Trahan moved to Lake Charles in the 1970s, where he opened a branch of Gaidry's Men's Wear. He owned and operated the business in Lake Charles, as well as the original business in Lafayette for over 40 years. At the time of his passing, he was co-owner and operator of Alterations Plus in Lake Charles.

Mr. Trahan was very active in the community. In 2008, he was instrumental in organizing a group to charter a new local bank. His efforts led to the creation of Lakeside Bank. Lakeside Bank was the only new bank approved in the United States for several years. When the bank opened in July of 2010, the New York Times carried the story on its front page.

Mr. Trahan served on the Lakeside board of directors from its inception. Prior to that, he had served as a director for Cameron State Bank.

In addition, Mr. Trahan was active in Mardi Gras in Southwest Louisiana. In 1979, he organized the Krewe of Barataria. He served as its Captain for many years, and he was also recognized as its King. He was also a member of the Krewe of Contraband.

Mr. Trahan was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Lake Charles Country Club. He won the club championship and once tied the course record with a 63. He and his wife Alexis won the couples golf championship at the club numerous times over the years. He also served on the club's board of directors.

At one time, Mr. Trahan organized an exchange program in which junior golfers from Lake Charles and Scotland would alternate traveling to each other's homes every summer.

He also loved to travel and fly-fish. Most of all, however, Mr. Trahan relished spending time with his grandchildren. He was a devoted family man. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Ethelyn Pearl Trumps Trahan of Crowley, La.; his wife, Alexis Cotten Trahan; daughter, Dawn Alexis Trahan Alexander and husband Trey of Lafayette, La.; son, Brian David Trahan and wife Christine of New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Mary Morgan Alexander, William Rives Alexander, and Harris Mills Trahan; sisters, Mary Louise Trahan and husband Rod of Egan, La., and Julie Trahan Lee of Lake Charles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Jean Trahan; and three brothers, John Richard "Speedy" Trahan, Michael Henry Trahan and Charles Gabriel Trahan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. Monsignor Jace Eskind and Father Keith Pellerin will officiate. A private burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Roads, La. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until time of service.