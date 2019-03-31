|
|
David Arthur Hartman Sr., 87, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully Friday March 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his beloved family following a brief illness.
Dave was a native of New Jersey and longtime resident of Lake Charles. He honorably and faithfully served our country in the United States Army in the Korean War, during which time he was awarded five Bronze Stars. Dave retired from Cities Services and Christus St. Patrick Hospital.
He leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memories his beloved wife of 64 years, Angel Freeman Hartman; two children, David Hartman Jr. and wife Debbie, Sulphurm and Belinda Perpall and husband Jack, Monroe, Ga.; three grandchildren, Leona Webster and husband Isaac, Jay Perpall and wife Jacquie and David Hartman III; and eight great-grandchildren, Nicolas Perpall, Nathan Perpall, Caleb Webster, Jacob Webster, Jack Webster, Joshua Webster, Katherine Benoit and Patrick Benoit.
As to Dave's wishes, aremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. No formal services are planned.
Published in American Press on Mar. 31, 2019