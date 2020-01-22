|
|
David Boling, 82, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
David was born on Nov. 6, 1937, in Lake Charles, La., to Harold and Mary Boling.
He will be remembered for the love he had for his family and his dedication to his Catholic faith. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and obtained an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Serra Club. He served his country honorably as an officer in the U.S. Army.
David owned Boling and Boling Insurance in Lake Charles for many years before retiring. He was a big LSU and McNeese Cowboys sports fan and member of the Cowboy Club. He enjoyed tailgating at the McNeese football games. He was also a world traveler who had many stories to tell about the numerous trips he had taken.
He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Sharon Messer Boling; sons, Alex Boling and Cannon Boling; stepsons, Duncan Parks (Mindy), Wesley Self and Bruce Self (Donna); twin granddaughters who were dear to him and he helped raise, Kayla Self-Juneau and Kasey Self-Sourdellia; step-grandchildren, Lyndie Self-Fissette and Brent Self; sister-in-law, Judy Boling; niece, Sarah Boling-Duhon (Dennis); nephews, Rusty Boling and Hayden Boling; and numerous great-grandchildren and other loving family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will he held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Friday from noon until 12:45 p.m.
Published in American Press on Jan. 22, 2020