David Edward Gilbert
1969 - 2020
David Edward Gilbert went to be with the Lord on Oct. 16, 2020 in Lafayette, La. He was born in Hanover, Penn. to Richard and Victoria Gilbert on July 12, 1969.
David served in The Marine Corp. He made his home in Topsy, La with his wife Candas Scalia Gilbert. David worked as a pipeline welder and as a specialty welder for over 25 years. David was owner and operator of the Topsy V, in Topsy, La. He was also a Tri State Archer Champion in 2001. David loved to be with his family and friends. He enjoyed to hunt, fish, and run trot lines and had a passion of hang glideing.
David is survived by his parents; wife, Candas Scalia Gilbert of Tosy, La; daughter, Demi Gilbert of Lake Charles, La; brother, Daniel Gilbert of Berkley Springs W. Virginia; step daughter, Kasie Murphy; step son, Dustin Scalia; grandchildren, David Heckert, Aaliya Snyder, Lydia Williams Brantley Scalia and Gentry Scalia, Tyce Murphy, Kya Murphy, and Wyatt Gates
David was a loving person that loved God, his family, friends and country. He will be loved and missed by all that knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff from the hours of 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. And will resume from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Creel Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
OCT
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
3378552929
