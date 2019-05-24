David Evens Scott, age 73, of Jackson, La., passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. David was born Oct. 23, 1945, in Saginaw, Mich.

David was a resident of Hayes for more than thirty years. He loved fishing, listening to audio books, but especially spending time with his grandchildren. David was loved by all who knew him and will be in our hearts forever.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Melvin and Renis May Scott; two brothers; and a sister.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kim Patton and husband Ronnie of Hayes; son, James "Jim" Evens Scott of Baton Rouge; four grandsons, Brandon Gene Patton and wife Ashley of Quitman, La., Ronnie Bradley Patton and girlfriend Andrea of Middlefield, Ohio, Carl William Patton and wife Courtney of Hayes, and Christopher James Patton and girlfriend Tarra of Woodlawn; 11 great-grandchildren, Chandler, Aiden, Addison, Nathan, Benjamin, Jenna, Dorian, Addie, Aliana, Jazlynn and Jacob; nephews, Richard Harms and Kevin Harms and wife Kathy; and a niece, Carlene Carrasco and husband Joe, all of South Texas.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh. The Rev. Brian Fitkin will officiate. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Hayes, La. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, and will resume at 12 p.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.