David Fredrick Crockett, 85, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on Aug. 13, 2019, in the comfort of is home.
A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, David loved fishing, hunting, woodworking and spending time with his family. He was a skilled carpenter and master craftsman all his life and used the labor of hands to provide for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Joseph and Mary Guillory Crockett; wife, Shirley Bushnell; three sons, Fredrick, David and Timothy Crockett; and siblings, Paul and Daniel Crockett, and Caroline Perry.
He is survived by his three daughters, Stephanie Conklin, Katherine Daniels and Janet Jones; sister, Janie Clark; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. The Rev. Rommel Tolentino is to officiate. Mr. Crockett's cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Immediately following the Mass, the family will receive friends in the Ave Maria Hall for food and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Mr. Crockett's memory.
Published in American Press on Aug. 18, 2019