David H. Schmutz, 63, of Lake Charles, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019.
David H. Schmutz was born on Oct. 19, 1955, to Van and Sybil Schmutz in Lake Charles, La., where he was a lifelong resident. He was a graduate of Barbe High School and lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. David retired after working various jobs in the refinery industry.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Henry Schmutz of Lake Charles, La.; father, Van Schmutz of Lake Charles, La.; brothers, Eric Schmutz and wife Karen of Tyler, Texas, Paul Schmutz and wife Kelley of Friendswood, Texas; and sister, Elizabeth Kramer of Moss Bluff, La.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Sybil Schmutz; and his wife, Debra Schmutz.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church from 1 p.m. till time of service. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 3 p.m.
The family would like to express thanks to the Doctor's and staff of Memorial Hospital as well as his neighbors who were always there to help.
In lieu of flowers, the Schmutz family ask that donations be made to First United Methodist Church or the .
Cremation has been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Oct. 17, 2019