David Henry Spell II passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at the age of 72, in Sugar Land, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Kansil Spell of Sugar Land, Texas; his son, Michael David Spell of Lake Charles; his daughter, Leslie Ann Brooks of Sugar Land, Texas; three grandchildren, Jeremy, Jakob and Ava Marie; and his brother, Ronald Keith Spell of Fort Worth, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father, David Henry Spell of Crowley, La.; and his mother, Martha Sellers Spell of Rayne, La.
David was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Crowley. He graduated from McNeese University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 1975, he moved to Indonesia and while working for Cities Service Oil Company, he met and later married Jeanne Kansil.
During their 43 years of marriage, David worked in several locations in a variety of fields, and after retirement served as one of the directors of the North Fort Bend Water Authority.
David was a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He especially enjoyed taking cruises with his family and friends and has traveled all over the world. His family and friends will always remember his positive, happy-go-lucky attitude; he always had a huge smile on his face and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Grand Parkway Baptist Church, 12000 FM 1464, Richmond, Texas, with a reception to follow from 3-4 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate David's life.
Published in American Press on Dec. 8, 2019