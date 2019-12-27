|
|
David Issac Miller, 66, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, in a local hospital.
He loved being outside and tending to his garden and all of his animals. He enjoyed cooking, listening to Cajun music and being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, David Keith Miller and wife Rebecca of Lake Charles; brothers, Jefferd Miller of Iowa; Eddie Miller of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Kayla and Joseph Miller.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nelva Miller; parents, David and Dorothy Miller; brothers, Adam Miller and Raymond Miller; sisters, LaVonna Newman, Amanda Carpenter, Mary Landry and Sis Miller; grandchild, Austin James Miller.
Service will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until time of service. Jody Barrilleaux will officiate.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019